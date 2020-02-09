|
It is with profound sadness that we share that Kay gained her heavenly wings on Monday, February 3, 2020. Kay battled a most valiant fight against cancer for over 30 years and although we are so saddened by her loss, we know that she is now at peace. Kay was born August 30, 1942 in Fairmont, MN as the oldest child to Wayne and Donna Domek. Kay was the older, wiser, and supportive sister to Linda and Wendy. In 1959 the Domek family moved next door to the Fahey family and younger sisters in both families came up with a plot to get Kay and Bill to date. The rest is history as once they began to date, Kay and Bill never looked back. They were married June 17, 1961. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Donna Domek, her in-laws Cecelia and William Fahey and Marvin Sellner, brothers-in-law, Randy Selbrade and Duane Dean. Kay leaves behind her dear husband, Bill Fahey, four sons, Andy (Tracy) of River Falls, WI, Shaun (JoEllen) of Minneapolis, Greg (Jill) of Brooklyn Center, and Tim (Sarah DeLong) of Richfield. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Amy Fahey (Jason Ledford) of Sylva, North Carolina, Kara Fahey (Ryan Dulin) of Northfield, Joe (Katherine Ehrilchman) of Sylva, North Carolina, and Courtney Fahey of Northfield. Kay has two great-grandchildren, Alexander Ledford of Sylva, North Carolina and Forrest Dulin of Northfield. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Linda Selbrade of Waterville and Wendy (LeRoy) Blum of Fairmont, MN, brother-in-law Paul (Dee) Fahey of St. Cloud, sisters-in-law Marilyn (Ron) Lessard of Breezy Point, Georgann Dean of Inver Grove Heights, Pam Fahey of New Ulm, Pat (Dan) Bacon of Fairmont, Maureen Fahey of Apple Valley, Geralyn (Carl) Gieseke of Courtland, Michelle (Joe) Sellner of New Ulm, and first cousin Les (Sharon) Marousek of Okoboji, IA. Throughout her life, Kay's grace and calm spirit were an inspiration to all. She became a Catholic when she married Bill and her strong faith and belief in prayer helped her survive cancer far longer than the medical staff thought was possible. She amazed the doctors so much that one wrote of her survival as a miracle. Kay and Bill began their married life in Minneapolis and moved to Thief River Falls and then Northfield. As Bill progressed in his career, Kay maintained the home life and was a devoted and supportive Mother for her four boys. She and Bill raised their sons with a strong sense of right and wrong. She had a positive attitude and was always willing to help when a friend or family member asked. She was strong in faith and in belief in family. She loved roses and gerbera daisies, reading, and the many camping trips with her sisters Linda and Wendy. Kay and Bill enjoyed many cruises and trips. Kay's favorite trips were to Hawaii and Alaska. Her family and friends were blessed to have Kay in our lives and her passing leaves a hole that cannot be filled. She will be missed and loved forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kay at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Northfield on Friday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. There will be visitation one hour before the Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020