Born October 19, 1943 Died February 18, 2019 Age 75, of Maplewood, passed away after a 4 year battle with lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason, who was killed by a drunk driver; her grandparents, Herman and Margaret Peterson (who owned the St Paul Hockey Club in the late 1930's and 1940's), and her parents, Paul and Shirley Kirchoff. Kaye will be deeply missed by all. Survived by her loving husband, Dennis; daughter, Kimberly (Jack); son, Christopher (Angie and their son, Killyan); granddaughter, Holly; sister, Linda Weber and many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the hospital staff at St John's Healtheast and Dr. DeLaune of MN Oncology for the wonderful care of Kaye. Per her request no services at this time. In lieu of memorials, donations should be made to the Special Olympics Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019