Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2048 Hamline Avenue
North Roseville, MN
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2048 Hamline Avenue
North Roseville, MN
Age 60 Born December 30th, passed away August 18th, 2019. Kaye is survived by her sons; Cale (fiance' Alisa), Logan and Quinn, mother, Andrea, brothers; Mark (Mary), Mike (Sharon), Paul (DeAnne), sisters; Ann (Dave), and Jane (Chris). Three grand children, many nieces, nephew's, cousins, friends and her beloved animals. Kaye was preceded in death by her Father John, and daughter Andrea. A memorial mass will be held in memory of Kaye Friday October 4th at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church 2048 Hamline Avenue North Roseville MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
