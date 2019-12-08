Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kayla DONAHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kayla Maureen DONAHUE


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kayla Maureen DONAHUE Obituary
Age 30 Of Stillwater, MN Taken to heaven by Jesus Saturday evening November 30, 2019 at home. Kayla was born in San Diego, CA to Patrick O. Donahue and Karen Lynn Donahue on August 23, 1989. She is survived by her daughter, Rena Marie (12); son, Randen Neil (6); sisters, Shasta Donahue of Florida & Lexie Hicks of Georgia; father, Patrick of New Brighton; mother, Karen of Pace, FL; grandparents, Otis & Eleanore Pollitt of Pace, FL; Polly Donahue of New Brighton; special cousin, Jesse; nephew, Levi; and her precious fiance, Cory Johnson. Preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Dan Donahue. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kayla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -