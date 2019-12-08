|
Age 30 Of Stillwater, MN Taken to heaven by Jesus Saturday evening November 30, 2019 at home. Kayla was born in San Diego, CA to Patrick O. Donahue and Karen Lynn Donahue on August 23, 1989. She is survived by her daughter, Rena Marie (12); son, Randen Neil (6); sisters, Shasta Donahue of Florida & Lexie Hicks of Georgia; father, Patrick of New Brighton; mother, Karen of Pace, FL; grandparents, Otis & Eleanore Pollitt of Pace, FL; Polly Donahue of New Brighton; special cousin, Jesse; nephew, Levi; and her precious fiance, Cory Johnson. Preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Dan Donahue. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019