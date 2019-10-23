|
Age 33 Of West St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Nick; mother Kathleen (Pat Devito) Malone, father Pat (Sherri) Novak, adored by siblings Colin (Sway), Maggie (Alex); parents-in-law Dave and Beth Lentsch, brother-in-law Ben (Sarah); sisters-in-law Veronica (Ean), and Claire; nieces Ellie and Eden Lentsch; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear godson Adrian Perry. She is welcomed into heaven by grandparents, uncles, aunts and friends. Visitation 4 – 7 PM, Thursday, October 24th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral and Cremation, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 10 AM Friday, October 25 at St Francis De Sales Church, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019