Age 96 Born in Woodside Township, Parkers Prairie, Minnesota on November 12, 1923, died on February 25, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. He married Bernadine Shultz on August 2, 1946 and resided in White Bear Lake, MN until retirement. He enlisted and served 2 years in the U.S. Navy during WWII. On June 15, 1950 he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior and joined a Baptist Church. He chose carpentry as his occupation, learned the trade and soon had his own business. He built upscale and custom homes, commercial properties and pretty much built everything from a playhouse to churches, one being the church he was a member of, North St. Paul Baptist Church. was a winter Texan and eventually a full-time Texas resident in combination of over 40 years. He was very active and social, bringing smiles when he entered a room. He loved fishing, hunting and softball. He is preceded in death by a daughter Susan and is survived by his wife Bernadine; daughter Kathryn; son Kirk (Barbra); grandchildren and great grand children. Gathering Saturday, March 21st from 2:00pm-5:00pm with a Time of Reflection at 3:00pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020