February 28, 1921 - June 21, 2020 Age 99, formerly of New Brighton Passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. Keith was born in Amherst, SD to George and Kari (nee Sather) Jackson. He was the second youngest of nine children. Keith grew up on the family farm, graduated from Amherst High School and served in the Army Air Force during WWII. Keith was a flight engineer during the war. He and his crew were chosen to fly an honor flight over President Franklin D. Roosevelt's funeral procession. At the end of the war, in 1945, he married Marian Wurzinger. Keith and Marian had met before the war from their neighboring towns in SD. Their love story started with their group of friends introducing them. Keith, who had the family Ford, would transport the group of friends into town and then drop everyone off after the movie or dance. Keith started dropping Marian off last and the romance ensued. In 1947 they welcomed their first daughter Diane, and in 1965, second daughter Tamara. Keith attended barber school after the war and set up his permanent shop on Snelling Avenue where he worked until he retired in 2002. He enjoyed chatting and connecting with his customers to the point where they would bring their children to have their first haircut by Keith. Keith enjoyed being with his family, gardening and puttering around the house. He was the beloved husband of Marian for 69 years. He is survived by his daughters Diane (Bob) Wimer (Anoka) and Tamara Jackson (Oregon City, OR); loving grandfather to Suzzette Shweiky (Napa, CA), Andrew (Chantelle) Wimer (Ramsey, MN), Claire, Charlie & Will Benning (OR); and proud great grandfather to Isabelle & Abigail Wimer, and Abraham Shweiky. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550