|
|
Age 74 of Woodbury Passed away March 3, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Patricia (O'Keefe) Sauer; his son, Todd (Megann) Sauer; his daughter, Kelle (Chris) Anderson; grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Peter and Maggie Sauer and Betsy, Mitchell and Nate Anderson; his brothers, Gary (Pat) Sauer and Dennis (Kay) Sauer as well as a large extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to True Friends, 10509 108th Street NW, Annandale, MN 55302.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019