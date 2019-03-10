|
Age 75 of Woodbury Keith passed away surrounded by his family March 6th, 2019 after a heroic battle with Parkinson's. Preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Ruth; and brother, Jerry. Survived by the love of his life, Marcy; brother, Dave (Carol); daughter, Vicki (Charlie) Wagener; son, Dan (Jennifer); daughter, Karna Levy; and grandchildren, Cameron, Chloe, Annika, Wyatt, Bianca, Brady, Lorenzo, and Rihanna. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, March 22nd at 6:30PM, preceded by a Visitation at 4:30PM, with a reception following the service at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., Saint Paul. Memorials preferred to First Covenant Church of Saint Paul or the Capistrant Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019