Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082

Keith Michael WOLF


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Michael WOLF Obituary
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at age 60, Keith "Buck" Wolf of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully at Region's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 19, 1959 in St. Paul, MN. Keith graduated from Stillwater High School in 1978 and went on to follow his lifelong dream of becoming an airline mechanic after graduating from MAVTI in 1980. Keith had a love for the St. Croix River, aviation, snowmobiles and his bi-annual motorcycle trips with friends to Tomahawk, WI. He was also a long-standing member of the Northern Lighters Pyrotechnics group and was always excited to participate in setting up various fireworks shows throughout the year. Keith was a dedicated family man who loved to travel and spend time celebrating life's moments with family and friends. In recent years, a new career allowed him to travel and see the world. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Wolf. He is survived by his daughter, Torre Wolf (Chelsea); Torre's sister, Sophie Deppa; father, Lynn Wolf (Judy); siblings, Kenneth Wolf, Martin Wolf (Donna), Eric Wolf (Katie), Elizabeth Wolf Senall (Jeffrey) and many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. in Stillwater, Minnesota. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -