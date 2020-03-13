|
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at age 60, Keith "Buck" Wolf of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully at Region's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 19, 1959 in St. Paul, MN. Keith graduated from Stillwater High School in 1978 and went on to follow his lifelong dream of becoming an airline mechanic after graduating from MAVTI in 1980. Keith had a love for the St. Croix River, aviation, snowmobiles and his bi-annual motorcycle trips with friends to Tomahawk, WI. He was also a long-standing member of the Northern Lighters Pyrotechnics group and was always excited to participate in setting up various fireworks shows throughout the year. Keith was a dedicated family man who loved to travel and spend time celebrating life's moments with family and friends. In recent years, a new career allowed him to travel and see the world. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Wolf. He is survived by his daughter, Torre Wolf (Chelsea); Torre's sister, Sophie Deppa; father, Lynn Wolf (Judy); siblings, Kenneth Wolf, Martin Wolf (Donna), Eric Wolf (Katie), Elizabeth Wolf Senall (Jeffrey) and many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. in Stillwater, Minnesota. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020