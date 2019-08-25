|
Passed away August 13, 2019 in Panama City, Florida at the age of 58. Keith was born June 11, 1961 to Norman and Janice LaCroix in St. Paul, MN. In 1979 Keith graduated from Burnsville Senior High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years in the munitions career field, retiring with MSgt. Rank in 2003. Keith is preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents and his father Norman LaCroix. Keith is survived by his mother, Janice LaCroix; two sisters, Connie (Barry) Keane and Kim (Phil) Sheppard; nieces and nephews, Shelby, Joe, Vinnie, Kasey, Cory and Carly. Military Honors, service and burial will be held at 1pm on August 30th at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. A reception will follow at the American Legion, Post 1776, Apple Valley, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Keith's name may be made to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019