10/1/58 — 8/2/19 Having fought to the very end, Keith passed away on August 2, 2019 surrounded by family, awaiting a liver transplant. Preceded in death by parents Keith and Jackie, sister Lori, brothers Greg "Butch" and Kevin, and dear friend Al Lemay. Survived by wife Minnie, daughter Kayla (Steven) Torres. Sister Sue (Ed) Zollman, Tim (Lisa) and Brett. Niece Nikki (Aaron) Trudeau and their boys Tyler, Jack, Maddox and Vinny. Nephew Tim Jr. (Ramona). Mother-in-law Connie (Robert) Turner. Brother-in-law Richard (Wendy) Cunningham, niece Amber and her son Mason. Sister-in-law Sandy (Bob) Finch. Allen and Adam Lemay who Keith loved like his own sons and beloved dogs Gunnar and Max. Keith had a bigger than life presence, a people person who loved to entertain. A big guy with a heart and personality to match. A hard worker, almost never missed a day of work and loved what he did. Keith loved hunting and fishing, he loved the outdoors and he shared that love with all of us. He enjoyed watching football and hockey and an occasional concert. Always a joker and had a little tune to sing, there will be a lot less laughter in all of our lives. Keith adored his dogs and all their years of field training, they will miss him terribly. We will miss his kind and generous heart. Family was so important to Keith and he made sure it was known, never missed a Christmas, birthday, or anniversary. His absence will be felt for the rest of our lives. Keith had a deep love and commitment to his wife Minnie who was by his side every step of the way. Keith was not alone as he transitioned to his next life and we know he's not alone now, but with all who have gone before him and we will one day see him again. Thank you to Keith's work family at Xcel Energy for all your concern, love and support. Thank you to the U of M East Bank medical staff for the compassionate care and for treating Keith with dignity and respect. Memorial service Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2pm at The Crooked Pint, 1734 Adolphus St., Maplewood, MN 55117 with Celebration of Life immediately following. Private burial. Even through all he endured, Keith was able to donate to benefit another life. In honor of Keith's memory please be an organ donor. Our lives will never be the same without you and we will love you forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019