Keith R. "Jake" JACOBSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 11, 2020, age 73, of South St. Paul. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, parents Lester and Marion Jacobson. He is survived by 2 sons John (Cindy) and Timothy (Jennifer); 5 grandchildren William, Hayden, Amanda, Brian & Andrew; 3 great-grandchildren Jaida, Kylar & Brooklyn. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Patrick, IGH with Interment at General Lutheran Cemetery in SSP. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Jake was a long time employee with MNDOT. He was a proud member of the South St. Paul Police Reserves for over 20 years. Jake loved spending time with the family at the lake place, fishing and his yearly golf trip to Laughlin with his MNDOT coworkers.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved