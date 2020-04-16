April 11, 2020, age 73, of South St. Paul. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, parents Lester and Marion Jacobson. He is survived by 2 sons John (Cindy) and Timothy (Jennifer); 5 grandchildren William, Hayden, Amanda, Brian & Andrew; 3 great-grandchildren Jaida, Kylar & Brooklyn. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Patrick, IGH with Interment at General Lutheran Cemetery in SSP. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Jake was a long time employee with MNDOT. He was a proud member of the South St. Paul Police Reserves for over 20 years. Jake loved spending time with the family at the lake place, fishing and his yearly golf trip to Laughlin with his MNDOT coworkers.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2020.