Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Keith R. PARKER Obituary
Age 71 of Woodbury Passed away December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, his parents and one brother. Surviving are his four children: Melinda Fleming, Kelli, Renee and Darin Heitkamp; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A gathering of remembrance will be held 4-7 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
