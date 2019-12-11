|
|
Age 71 of Woodbury Passed away December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, his parents and one brother. Surviving are his four children: Melinda Fleming, Kelli, Renee and Darin Heitkamp; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A gathering of remembrance will be held 4-7 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019