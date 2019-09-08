Home

Age 50, of St. Paul Died accidentally on September 2, 2019 Survived by loving daughter, Amber (Lawrence) Miller and her mother, Cathy Steffes; grandchildren, Maurice, Jaxon and Aria; parents, Gary and Sharon; sister, Michon (Jim) Lloyd; brothers, Greg (Ginny) Tonn, Blake Tonn (Marie); nieces Reegan (Matt) Hoenk and baby Peyton, Morgan Lloyd; nephews Nick and Nate Tonn. Keith was a Cretin graduate, a bass player with Syndicate Avenue band and was employed at Thomson Reuters for 33 years. He touched many hearts and will be missed by all. Celebration of Life 1-3 PM Saturday, September 14 at Shamrocks, 995 West 7th Street, St. Paul. No flowers. Memorials preferred to the family for the benefit of the grandchildren's scholarship fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
