Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Keith William PITZER

Keith William PITZER Obituary
Age 81 Went home to visit Jesus on April 6, 2019. He is survived by wife, Barbara Pitzer; children, Debra, Kevin, Dawn and Andrea; step-children, Karl and Brett; grandchildren, Matthew, Jestin, Jillian, Jamen, Audreanna, Tyler, Antony, Connor and Alexander; and 6 great-grandchildren. After driving as a Teamster for many years he has earned a rest! Visitation beginning at 1:00pm with a Funeral Service at 2:00pm on Friday, April 12th at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN with a gathering of family and friends after the Service from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at funeral home. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019
