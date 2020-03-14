|
|
Age 51 of Blaine Passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1969 in Golden Valley Minnesota. She grew up in New Brighton, Minnesota and attended Bel Air Elementary School, Highview Middle School and Irondale High School graduating in 1987. She attended the University of Minnesota earning a bachelor degree in journalism and Russian language. She spent many summers traveling to Russia to learn more about the culture and developed many friendships with the people she met there. She subsequently earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota and began a teaching career as a teacher of English Language Learners. This work became her passion and she was a dedicated and committed educator until her chronic and debilitating pain took away her ability to continue as a classroom teacher. Kelli's loves included international travel, spending time with friends and family and the many pets that she had throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Jean Hoverman and step-father Dan Hoverman; father, Douglas Schuster and friend Linda Carole; brother, Douglas Schuster; step-sisters, Sue (Pete) Hofmann and Sandie (Mark) Sanders; nephew, Aaron Schuster and wife Megan; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held 4-7 PM Tuesday, March 17th at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65). Memorials preferred to the Anoka Animal Humane Society. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020