Age 41 of Little Canada, Minnesota Originally from Rockford, Illinois Kelly passed away at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a selfless and positive woman who loved her family, ice cream and popcorn, watching movies, animals, dancing, and making those around her laugh. Her precious laugh will be missed by her husband of 6 years, Timothy; daughters, Jennifer Torres and Lianna Lorbach; mother, Judy (Jean Farris) Robinson; father, Terry Kast; sister, Krystal Kast; and many family and friends. A private gathering was held for family. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com