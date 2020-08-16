1/1
Kelly L. (Kast) LORBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 41 of Little Canada, Minnesota Originally from Rockford, Illinois Kelly passed away at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a selfless and positive woman who loved her family, ice cream and popcorn, watching movies, animals, dancing, and making those around her laugh. Her precious laugh will be missed by her husband of 6 years, Timothy; daughters, Jennifer Torres and Lianna Lorbach; mother, Judy (Jean Farris) Robinson; father, Terry Kast; sister, Krystal Kast; and many family and friends. A private gathering was held for family. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved