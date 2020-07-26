Age 54 of Mesa, AZ Grew up in Roseville, MN Passed away suddenly on July 3rd, 2020. Preceded in death by grand parents Harriet and Archie McAllister, Rose and Orrin Seiberlich. Survived by husband Randy Covert; children Alysha (Damien Smith), Jeffrey and Triston Alden; grand children Leila, Kaia, and Chance Smith; parents Karen and Jack Seiberlich; sister Kris (Mike) Pahl, and brother John (Kelly) Seiberlich; nephews Michael (Molly), Justin and Garrett Pahl; nieces Victoria and Vanessa Seiberlich; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kelly was a smart, funny, beautiful person inside and out. When she was healthy, her love of life, family, children and dogs was immeasurable. She will be missed forever. A private memorial will be held at a later date.









