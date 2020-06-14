Age 63 of St. Paul Passed away May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John & Patricia; brother, John. Survived by children, Jennifer Castillo, Cheyenne Brown & Cainin Brown; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; siblings, Cindy (Gary) Ness and Joe, Michelle & Ron (Jill) Brown; and many other relatives and friends. Ken was known for his copper trees, free-spirited lifestyle and loving all. 651-457-6200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.