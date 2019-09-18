Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
11194 – 36th Street North
Lake Elmo, MN
Kendra Paige TATRO Obituary
Age 12, of Bayport Born April 6, 2007, died peacefully and gracefully September 16, 2019 in her parent's arms. A celebration of Kendra's life will be Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11194 – 36th Street North, Lake Elmo. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Elmo. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
