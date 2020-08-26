1/1
Kennard E. BAHNEMAN

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 95, of Woodbury, Proud Navy veteran passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th. Preceded in death by loving wife of 66 years, June; son, Craig; and sister, Lorraine Krueger. Kennard is survived by his children, Mary (Dan) Hart and Brian (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Doris Schultz. Evening visitation Wednesday, August 26th 5 PM – 8 PM at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Funeral service Thursday, August 27th 10 AM with visitation 1 hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church 765 Margaret St, St. Paul. Interment at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
