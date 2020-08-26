Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 95, of Woodbury, Proud Navy veteran passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th. Preceded in death by loving wife of 66 years, June; son, Craig; and sister, Lorraine Krueger. Kennard is survived by his children, Mary (Dan) Hart and Brian (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Doris Schultz. Evening visitation Wednesday, August 26th 5 PM – 8 PM at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Funeral service Thursday, August 27th 10 AM with visitation 1 hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church 765 Margaret St, St. Paul. Interment at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com