Age 87, formerly of Canby, MN Passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial Service will be on held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Burial will be at the St. Stephen's Cemetery, Canby, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The Houseman Funeral Home of Canby is entrusted with the arrangements. Kenneth E. Anderson was born on July 19, 1931, the son of Oscar and Augusta Anderson in Canby, MN. Kenneth served our country in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Champion International Corporation. He was a huge sports fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, he bled purple. Kenneth was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and spent many years living lakeside in Browns Valley, Minnesota. Kenneth requested we hire the Minnesota Vikings to be his pall bearers so they can let him down one last time. His life will be forever cherished by his lifetime love, Elsie Ciesinski; four sons: Phillip Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Michael Anderson and Christopher Anderson and their spouses; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his eldest sister, Murial Wadsworth; and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters: Joan Vick and Audrey Risvold.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019