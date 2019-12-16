|
Age 91 July 16, 1928 – December 13, 2019 Husband, Partner, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Saint Paul Firefighter for 37 years. Preceded in death by parents, Bardie and Vi Russell; wife, Maxine; companion, Eustelle Lee; brother, Charlie Russell; brothers in law, Karl Klein Jr. and James McGuigan; son in law, Chris Walker; granddaughter, Mattie. Survived by children, Terrance (Babes), Mary (Elaine), Paul, Sara (Harry), John, Sue Walker, Tom; grandchildren, Christopher Russell, Katie Etten (Joe), Molly Michel (Matt), Mairzy Gatrell (Charlie), Annie Russell; Joe, Kevin, Jessie Russell and their mother Jenny; sisters in law Margaret Klein and Juanita McGuigan. Special niece Kristin Klein. Six and a half great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the St. Odilia Hospice staff and the HealthPartners Hospice team. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00PM on Wed. Dec 18, at O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301). Memorial Service at 11:00AM, Thursday Dec. 19, at HAZEL PARK UCC (1831 Minnehaha Ave East, St Paul). Visitation one hour prior to service. Private Interment. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 16, 2019