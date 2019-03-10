Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Home for Funerals Chapel
708 Georgia Ave
Norfolk, NE
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Home for Funerals Chapel
708 Georgia Ave
Norfolk, NE
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Norfolk, NE
Age 83, of Apple Valley Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk, NE. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation with family will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14th with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, NE. He passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Arrangements by Home for Funerals. www.homeforfuneralsinc.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
