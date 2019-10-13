|
Formerly of Maplewood, MN Born on July 24th, 1938, passed away October 4th, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Hill-Sweet (Todd), Keri Hill-Olsen (Kevin); his grandchildren, Alyssa Homan, Zachary Homan, Kevin Olsen & Kaylee Olsen; and his siblings, Norman Hill, Richard Hill and Wendy Hill-Reed. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hill; his mother, Lucille Conner Waisanen; and step father Edwin Waisanen. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling. His children will be having a celebration of life in the spring of 2020.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019