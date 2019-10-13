Home

Kenneth C. HILL


1938 - 2019
Kenneth C. HILL Obituary
Formerly of Maplewood, MN Born on July 24th, 1938, passed away October 4th, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Hill-Sweet (Todd), Keri Hill-Olsen (Kevin); his grandchildren, Alyssa Homan, Zachary Homan, Kevin Olsen & Kaylee Olsen; and his siblings, Norman Hill, Richard Hill and Wendy Hill-Reed. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hill; his mother, Lucille Conner Waisanen; and step father Edwin Waisanen. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling. His children will be having a celebration of life in the spring of 2020.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
