Age 63, of Saint Paul Died Monday September 23rd. He was preceded in death by parents Rozetta and Richard Farnham. Survived by his "bride" Mary Beth Seguin and daughter Seda; siblings Susie (Marilyn), Shari (Ken), Sally (John) and Jeanne (Bob); numerous nephews and nieces. Ken was a proud member of Plumber's Local # 15. He was a quintessential outdoorsman and the Boundary Waters was his favorite destination. Celebration of his life is planned for Sat., Oct. 5th at Roseville Lutheran Church. Visitation to begin at 10AM with the service at 11:00 followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Association for Frontal Temporal Dementia, Our Lady of Peace Hospice or a non-profit supporting the Boundary Waters.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019