|
|
Passed Sunday, July 28 at age 72 Ken was a proud Marine and Purple Heart recipient. Retired from 3M, ice racer, car enthusiast, storyteller, devoted grandpa, loved the outdoors and always had too many projects going. As a member of the White Earth Nation, he promoted Native American education and business inclusion through AISES, Science Museum, St. Paul Foundation, American Indian Chamber and numerous other organizations. In 1995 he founded Northland Native American Products, now Northland Visions, along with his son to promote Native American arts and culture. He will be missed by his wife of 47 years, Marilynn, son Greg (Angie) and three grandchildren, brother Mike (Ginger) and many other family and friends. A private burial service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial gathering of family and friends on Monday, August 12 at 2 p.m., Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave., Lake Elmo, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ain Dah Yung adycenter.org or - .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 10, 2019