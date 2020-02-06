|
|
Formerly of Brookings, SD Died February 4th at the age of 90 in Oak Park Heights, MN. Survived by wife Ethel (Peg) (Davis) James; daughters, Susan Jacobsen (Scott) and Lori James (Kirsten Obermeyer). A celebration of life will be held on February 8th, at 2:00 pm in Auditorium A at Boutwells Landing, with a private burial in Mission Hills, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Boutwells Landing, 5600 Norwich Pkwy., Oak Park Heights, MN 55082 Attn: Foundations. Cards to Lori James, 351 Burlington Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2020