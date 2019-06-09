|
Age 67, of Spring Branch, TX & formerly of Hastings, MN Died peacefully May 27, 2019 Ken was born in Chicago, IL on October 28, 1951, the son of Marcella Schulzensohn Linde and Donald Schulzensohn. When Ken was almost four years old, his father passed away and the family moved to Hastings. In 1959, Marcella married Lew Linde, who adopted Ken and his two siblings, Kay and Rick. Later, his brother Paul and sister Sara joined the family. The Linde boys were active in Boy Scouts for many years with their dad serving as scoutmaster. Ken achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the Order of the Arrow award and the Ad Altare Dei award. Upon graduating from Hastings High School in 1969, where he participated in band and theater, Ken went on to major in English and minor in Theater at St. Cloud State. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. Through the years, he used his gifts of writing and speaking and was often called on to speak, teach, give beautiful eulogies and even perform a wedding. Ken was truly loved by his immediate and extended family, as well as many friends. He was an active member of the Hastings community for many years. At the Hastings United Methodist Church, he enjoyed working with the youth group, running the sound system and leading the Wednesday night Faith Lift services. With a passion for kids and education, Ken will be remembered for his work on the Hastings School Board, planning of the new Hastings High School, and the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. He also served on the Chamber of Commerce and was a longtime employee at Smead Manufacturing working in Advertising, Marketing and Communications. Ken later worked at Graphic Design prior to moving to Texas where his wife Carol's family lives. He was extremely helpful to Carol in caring for her aging parents and with her family's business. Spending time with family in Minnesota and Texas, and later in Montana, was a priority for him. Ken was blessed with three daughters, Jessica, Molly and Anna. When Ken and Carol married in 1997, he welcomed Holly as his fourth daughter. These four beautiful daughters gave them seven amazing grandkids who loved and adored their Papa Ken. Whether it was boating, traveling, watching the grandkids' sporting events and dance recitals, or just spending time with the family, he cherished it all. Ken so much looked forward to having family come to visit in Texas, and he and Carol also enjoyed RV'ing and appreciating God's creation. Ken's life was marked by strong faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he will be remembered for his integrity and humility. Never wanting to be the center of attention, Ken quietly blessed others with his humor, generosity and compassion. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Donald and his father-in-law Richard Butler. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carol, daughters Jessica Warner of Hastings (Mason and Owen), Molly Linde of Hastings, Anna (Scott) Johnson of Ennis, Montana (Evan and Blake), and Holly Olson of Hastings (Carter, Corah and Cason); father Lew Linde of Hastings; siblings Kay (Bob) Heisler of North Augusta, SC, Rick Linde of Plymouth, Paul (Laurie Schultz) Linde of San Francisco, CA and Sara Linde of Richfield; mother-in-law Ann Butler; and in-laws Deb (Mike) Espe, Gary (Penny) Butler, Mona (Terry) Sheltra, Kaye (Bruce) Morris, Leah (Danny) Brown. Ken will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings on June 13, 2019. A visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a service starting at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will follow the service. There will also be a celebration of Ken's life for his Texas family and friends in Spring Branch, TX.In lieu of flowers, Ken chose memorials that were special to him: Hastings Public Schools Foundation, PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network), United Heroes League. His Lord said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things, I will set you over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.' - Matthew 25: 21 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019