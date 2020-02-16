Home

Kenneth D. "Ken" SCHUMANN

Kenneth D. "Ken" SCHUMANN Obituary
Age 65 of New Brighton, MN Passed away February 11, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Dale (Andrea) Schumann of Cleveland, OH and in-laws, Art (Pearl) Koehne. Survived by his wife Mary and sons Matt and Carl, and sisters-in-law Jane (Steve) Vuchetich and Nan (Dave) McArthur. Funeral services Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton, MN at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
