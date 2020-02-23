|
Age 97 of Savage, MN Passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Parkers Prairie, Ottertail Co., MN. Oldest child of Harold "Harry" and Florence Ackerman. Preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Geraldine; parents; brothers, Ronald and Roger Ackerman; and son-in-law, Richard Kinn. Survived by daughters, LaNay Kinn, Veeda Denardo, and Verla Ackerman; grandchildren, Jeremy and Summer Kinn; great-grandchildren, Bryanna and Demetrius Kinn; brothers, Keith (Bernadine) Ackerman and David (Elaine) Ackerman; sisters, Eunice Johnson and Christine Wildenauer; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Kenneth was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Serving in the United States Navy Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabeas, from 1945-1952 in the South Pacific. He also served in the Hopkins City Police Reserve for 20 years. Kenneth worked as a mechanic for Dahlberg Ford and Walser Ford, where he retired after 20 years in 1987. A funeral service will be held for Kenneth on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (5701 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka) at 11 AM. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church, and Monday, February 24, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel (1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins) from 5 PM-7 PM. Interment to follow service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to s, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or WWII Veterans. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hopkins Chapel 952-938-9020
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020