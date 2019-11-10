|
Of Bloomington and Edina MN Passed away on November 7th due to complications from pneumonia. Ken was born on December 23, 1939 to Carl and Christine Lundquist in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. He grew up in St. Paul, MN and was a graduate of the University of Northwestern. He received a M. of Div. at Bethel Seminary, and a M.S.W. from the University of Michigan. Loving husband to Sally since 1962. He is survived by wife Sally; children Paul (Shirley) Lundquist, Susan (Tim) Buckley, and Craig (Jill) Lundquist; grandchildren Aila Buckley, Eben Buckley, and Arabella Lundquist; sister Doris Osowski; sister-in-law Nancy (Dick) Olson, and nephews Mike and Matthew (Kim) Olson. He worked as a youth pastor for seven years at Lake Harriet Baptist (now Wooddale Edina). He later taught classes and was a pastoral hospital visitor for Wooddale Eden Prairie Church. Ken worked for 35 years at the Veteran's Administration as a social worker in outpatient psych. He worked to help GMAC found the Christian Counseling Center in Minneapolis where social workers volunteered their time. He loved traveling with his family to destinations such as Israel, the U.S. National Parks, and Europe. In later years, he loved traveling to Gattlenberg with friends. His other great joys were the births of his grandchildren: Aila, Eben, and Arabella. Ken's eyes would sparkle extra bright whenever they came into the room. Ken's purpose was love and service to others: love for God, his family, his church, and his community. His love branched out to anyone he met. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at Wood dale Church Eden Prairie, 6630 Shady Oak Rd., Eden Prairie. with visitation at 9:30am, service at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to Wooddale Church, Wycliffe Bible Translators, and Alzheim. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019