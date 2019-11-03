Home

Age 79 of Stillwater, MN Passed away Oct. 30, 2019 Survived by children, Ken Jr., Greg and Becky (Doug) Cousino; grandchildren, Alex, Dustin and Carly; former spouse, Carolyn; and siblings, Yvonne Rodahl, Joyce (James) Grotta, Sharon and Tamara; and many close friends. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Emily; and brother, Clarence Jr. (Melissa). Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at First United Methodist, 813 W. Myrtle St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Rutherford Cemetery, Stillwater, MN. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice for their huge impact and care in Ken's life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
