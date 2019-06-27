|
Age 100 Of Crosslake, MN and Lady Lake, FL Departed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, Minnesota on June 23, 2019. Born in Racine Wisconsin, he grew up in St. Paul. Ken was founder of Merrill Corporation, a printer of financial documents, headquartered in St. Paul. As a youngster, he worked for Western Union, delivering telegrams after attending classes, and busing dishes at Mother Merrills, his Grandmother's restaurant in St. Paul. He began his adult careers at the First National Bank of St. Paul and left to join the service in World War II. He was later called back to serve in the Korean war. He was assigned to several posts throughout the country and Philippines, then transferred to the War Department where among other things, was assigned to the Search Light Battalion and as Executive Officer on a mine planter in Boston Harbor. Following five years in service and reaching the rank of Captain, he returned to the Bank and became Manager of the Foreign Department and International Banking Department. As he began working with securities, he saw the need to provide overnight printing of legal documents, He launched the Merrill Corporation giving speedy and accurate turnaround of documents and stock certificates and providing employment to thousands of people worldwide. Ken was a member of numerous organizations, primarily serving as officer, instructor or mentor. Ken was an avid fisherman, golfer, hunter, and world traveler visiting the entire globe with the exception of Antarctica. He had a generous nature and was a philanthropist, with his major focus involving children's medical needs. Ken will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, Virginia, and his children JoAnn Copeland, (Charles); Sandra Merrill (Dennis Kolasa); Virginia's children, Patricia Terry (Jimmy Ryan); James Terry (Connie); Grandchildren Lori Cook (Rick); Kathy Dean (Steve); Scott Coggins (Jill); Jessamine Baker (Ryan); James Terry IV; Diane McGinnity (Jamus); Joe Steinworth; Elizabeth Steinworth (Chris Holmes); Great Grandchildren Taylor Moses (Dayton); Brianna Dean; Jason Cook; Alex Dean; Annika Coggins; Briele Coggins; Grace Baker; Rose Baker; Sister in Law, Ramona Speltz; life-long friend and fishing buddy, Dick Lareau and many dear friends. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine and his brother Robert. The philosophy Ken lived his life by and shared was "JUST ENJOY!" Family, friends and others whose lives Ken touched are invited to the Brenny Funeral Chapel, 13782 County Road 36, Crosslake MN 56442 on Sunday June 30 from 4PM to 8PM to reminisce, remember, grieve, support each other, and of course, just chat. Funeral services will take place at Crosslake Lutheran Church (35960 County Road 66, Crosslake MN 56442) on July 1, 2019 with viewing from 10AM to 11AM with service following. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Hospital, Brainerd Minnesota, , Memphis Tennessee, or , Minneapolis Minnesota. Private interment. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 800-824-5051
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019