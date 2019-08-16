|
|
Age 90, born and raised in Woodbury MN. Resident of South St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights. Retired from Cenex (CHS). Passed away peacefully at home with his family on August 13, 2019 and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be dearly missed and remembered as our beloved husband, father, adopted grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to whomever he met. He also will be remembered for being active in the Methodist and Assembly of God Churches, the last Constable for the Village of Woodbury, one of the founding fathers of the Woodbury Fire Department, Mounted Patrol at the Minnesota State Fair, BSA Scoutmaster (Troop 79 SSP), active with the Woodbury Historical Society, and served over 50 years with his wife delivering Meals on Wheels in Dakota County. Whenever there was a call to help, volunteer or support, Ken would be there "in 2 shakes of a lamb's tail". His loving spirit and smile will always be in our hearts. He never complained, and always had time for all. Preceded in death by parents, 8 siblings and son-in-law, David. Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty; son, Lon (Mary); daughter, Carla; step grandson, Allan; sister, Gertrude; sister-in-laws, Emily and Shirley. Also survived by many loving nephews & nieces and their families, and his wonderful caregivers, Diana and Nicole. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday THE GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 7465 Steepleview Rd., Woodbury. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8TH Ave No., South St. Paul and at the church 1 hour before the service. Interment Woodbury Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in honor of David & Bryan Mesick or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019