was born on August 21, 1940 in St. Paul, MN to Margaret Gertrude (Klinkhammer) and Kenneth Royal Lamb. He died on December 5, 2019 at home. He graduated from Cretin High School and Dunwoody Technical College. He married Bernadette (Harrigan) in 1963 and was devoted to her for the rest of his life. Kenneth was a 56-year member of the local IBEW, and valued master electrician to the Metropolitan Waste Control Commission for 32 years. He educated many aspiring electricians at St. Paul Technical College, as well as mentoring in the apprentice program. Ken was his children's biggest fan and spent countless hours attending their practices and coaching their teams. He was always attentive to the needs of his community and church. Outdoor sports, as well as beer, cookies, and a good party, were some of his joys. Ken had a dry sense of humor. The twinkle in his eye was often the first sign that he was up to something. In his last years, Ken faced a valiant struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, yet his love of family, and electrical work (often pulling wire in his sleep) was always apparent. He is survived by his wife Bernadette, of 56 years, as well as children Bernadette, Stacy and Ken (Melissa) Lamb, 7 dear grand children, a brother, 3 sisters, and cousins. A Funeral Mass was held at the Church of St. Agnes, and he was buried at Fort Snelling Cemetery on December 10, 2019. Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019