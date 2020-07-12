1/1
Kenneth H. BERGSTEDT
Age 97, of Maplewood, Formerly of Roseville Passed over peacefully at The Shores of Lake Phalen on July 3 from COVID-19. His daughter Sue and caregiver, Maryanna Schaefer were able to be by his side. His family is very appreciative of the care he received from HealthEast Hospice and The Shores of Lake Phalen. Ken was preceded in death by his soulmate of 65 years, Margaret and loving daughter, Jacquelyn Halvorson (Paul). Survived by his children James (Gail), Susan Figg (Charles) and Robert (Linda); nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Ken wrestled for and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He was a loyal and lifelong fan of the Golden Gophers. Ken served in WWII and the Korean War as First Lieutenant. After the war he began his 32 year career as a physical education/health teacher at Alexander Ramsey (Roseville Area) High School. He also was a wrestling coach there for 28 years. He was an important mentor and role model, creating life-long friendships with many of his wrestlers and students. Ken was inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame and later into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2007). Ken leaves us with cherished memories of his keen wit and kind, loving heart. He enjoyed telling others to "keep smiling" when he ended a conversation. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when traveling and gathering in larger groups are deemed safer. A private graveside service will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery also at a later date. Cards and condolences may be mailed to the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville, MN 55113 O/C of Bergstedt Family. Memorials may be given to Greater Twin Cities COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, Healtheast Hospice or to the donors choice. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
