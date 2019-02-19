Home

Kenneth H. KOCHENDORFER

Kenneth H. KOCHENDORFER Obituary
Age 87, of Hastings Passed away February 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Marie (Burr) Metcalf; Wayne "Bud" (Gerry) Kochendorfer; Bette (Donald) Dutter; Stanley "Pudge" (Dolores) Kochendorfer. Survived by wife of 70 years, Audrey; children, Lee (Pam); Linda (Tom) Pohl; Guy (Luann); Kim (Joyce); Maureen (Tom) Klein; Doreen (Rick) Berg; Bobbi Jo (Bill) Klein, all of Hastings; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Ramona) Kochendorfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday (2/21) at 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. Gathering will be held one and a half hours prior to mass at church. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019
