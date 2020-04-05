Home

Kenneth H. WESTMAN

Born August 24, 1926 Died peacefully March 30, 2020 Preceded by parents, Lorraine and Herbert Westman, sisters, Pat Lebens, Joy Donlon and son, Kenneth Jr. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Margaret; children, Denise (Bob) Nelson, Lynn (Tim) Lindgren, Kevin (Lisa) Westman and Kerry (Lisa) Westman; grandchildren, Dan (Kelly) Nelson, Amy (Dave) Hauser, Nick Westman, Erik Westman, Luke (Kari) Westman, Colin Lindgren, Paul (Katie) Lindgren, Michael (Jill) Westman, Sean Westman, Ryan Westman, Erin Westman and Ian Westman; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graduated Cretin High school (class of 44). Enlisted in the Army Air Force in Dec. 1944 and served overseas. Held the rank of Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves from 1950-1958. Graduated St. Thomas College in 1949. Long time treasurer of the Lentch Co. Ken loved being with family and friends, golfing, sailing and traveling. A grateful thank you to the caring staff of the Pillars at White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church or the White Bear Food Shelf. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
