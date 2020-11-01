Devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Born in 1946 in St. Cloud, Ken was the middle of five children. His parents instilled an abiding love of nature and the outdoors, and he especially enjoyed summers at the cabin on Big Marine Lake. He studied at the U of M, served in the Army for 3 years, finished college at Mankato State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation. He spent his 32 year career working for the City of Roseville. He was a great sportsman, accomplished in fishing, hunting, water skiing, boating, high-performance cars and motorcycles. He found joy in many areas of his life: his wife of 43 years, his boys, his granddaughter, road trips near and far with Marlette, siblings and family gatherings, and his lake home in Scandia. Ken and Marlette raised their family in the Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake area, and were members at Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Ken is survived by his wife, Marlette; sons, Dr. Nick (Rose Anne) and Dr. Joseph (Erin); granddaughter, Allison; siblings, Helen Kulas, Elizabeth (Paul) Dienhart, William (Judy) Hoxmeier, Theodore (Terry) Hoxmeier; sister-in-law, Katherine (Nelson) Kolb; many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; sister-in-law, Carol Raye Nelson; brothers-in-law, Randy Kolb, Thomas Kulas; nephew, Michael Sharp; niece, Julianna Kolb. Ken was honorable, honest, trust-worthy, creative, loving, insightful... a true man of courage and integrity. Interment with honors will take place at Fort Snelling in the spring of 2021. Friends and family will be welcome to attend. Cards, memorials, and flowers can be sent to Marlette's home or in care of BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN 55127.