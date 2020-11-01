1/1
Kenneth HOXMEIER
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Born in 1946 in St. Cloud, Ken was the middle of five children. His parents instilled an abiding love of nature and the outdoors, and he especially enjoyed summers at the cabin on Big Marine Lake. He studied at the U of M, served in the Army for 3 years, finished college at Mankato State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation. He spent his 32 year career working for the City of Roseville. He was a great sportsman, accomplished in fishing, hunting, water skiing, boating, high-performance cars and motorcycles. He found joy in many areas of his life: his wife of 43 years, his boys, his granddaughter, road trips near and far with Marlette, siblings and family gatherings, and his lake home in Scandia. Ken and Marlette raised their family in the Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake area, and were members at Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Ken is survived by his wife, Marlette; sons, Dr. Nick (Rose Anne) and Dr. Joseph (Erin); granddaughter, Allison; siblings, Helen Kulas, Elizabeth (Paul) Dienhart, William (Judy) Hoxmeier, Theodore (Terry) Hoxmeier; sister-in-law, Katherine (Nelson) Kolb; many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; sister-in-law, Carol Raye Nelson; brothers-in-law, Randy Kolb, Thomas Kulas; nephew, Michael Sharp; niece, Julianna Kolb. Ken was honorable, honest, trust-worthy, creative, loving, insightful... a true man of courage and integrity. Interment with honors will take place at Fort Snelling in the spring of 2021. Friends and family will be welcome to attend. Cards, memorials, and flowers can be sent to Marlette's home or in care of BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN 55127.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved