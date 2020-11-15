1/1
Kenneth J. BOURKE
Age 64, of Circle Pines Passed away on November 11, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Donald; and uncles, Butch & Irv Poissant. Survived by wife, Jan; children, Michelle (Lance) Hamby & Jonathan (Jamie); grandchildren, Kyle, Kaitlin, Aaron, Grace, Jackson; mother, Betty; siblings, Mike (Susan), Diane, David, Tom; and many other family & friends. Ken packed all he could into the stream of life. He loved running the family's auto shop and spending time in Hawaii, his second home. He cherished time spent with family and friends and had a knack for telling stories. His stories will continue to bring smiles for years to come. Visitation 3-6 PM Thursday, November 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Drive (County Hwy. 23). MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
