Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St
Stillwater, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St
Stillwater, MN
Kenneth J. CARDINAL


1936 - 2020
Kenneth J. CARDINAL Obituary
Of Stillwater, MN Formerly of Diamond Head, Mississippi and White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away on March 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Ken was born April 30, 1936 to Wilfred and Mildred (Labore) Cardinal. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl (Bentley) Cardinal; parents; and sister, Elaine Miller. Ken is survived by his children, Ronald (Stacy Franklin), Lisa (Rob Baker) and Chad (Trish Lessard). He is remembered by many grandchildren, great grand children, and incredible friends. Ken will always be remembered for his love of Jazz, sense of humor, and his fancy red scooter. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Family will be having a private interment. Special thanks to the staff of Lifesprk (Tanya and Nancy) and HealthPartners Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2020
