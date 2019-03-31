|
|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Ken was an employee of Northwest for 43 years. He was an avid fisherman, snowmobiler and motorcyclist. Preceded in death by son, Jon; grandson, James; and granddaughter, Amber. Survived by loving wife of over 50 years, Darlene; son, Dave (Carol); daughters, JoAnn (Hans) Tholey, Janet (John) Cota & Vonda Braun; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11AM, Thursday, April 4th at Salem Lutheran Church, 11 W. Bernard St @ Hall Ave; WSP. Visitation 1-hr. prior to the service at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. A special thanks to the Blue Team at Allina Hospice Care. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019