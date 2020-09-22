1/1
Kenneth J. KLEIN
Age 71, of Blaine Formerly of Roseville Passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Julian & Irene. Survived by wife, Mary (McKay); sons, Matthew (Teresa) & Mark; grand children, Rylynne "Lynne" & Michael; siblings, Kathy (Wayne) Shustrom & Timothy (Mary); and nieces, nephews & friends. Ken was a proud member and president of the MN Paralyzed Veterans of America. He loved to travel & volunteer and was an avid outdoorsman. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon Friday, September 25 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation from 3-6 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at the church on Friday from 11 AM - 12 Noon. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to mnpva.org. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA
