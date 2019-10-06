|
Age 99 of South St. Paul Passed away October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Dorothy; son Terry; parents Henry and Irene; 8 siblings and spouses. Survived by sons Tim (Sue), Tom (Kathy), Rich (Mary) and daughter-in-law Kathi; six grandchil-dren and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Proud U.S. Navy WWII South Pacific Veteran. Employed in the livestock industry for 44 years. Member of the K of C, 295 and last mans club of WWII. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice in Kenny's name. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. South St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019