Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
(218) 894-1910
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth LeVASSEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. LeVASSEUR


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth J. LeVASSEUR Obituary
Of Staples, Minnesota, died in hospice on March 31, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the seventh of eight children of Vina (Houle) and Thomas J. LeVasseur. Ken was awarded the Purple Heart while serving as a paratrooper in Korea. He taught science for 30 years, retiring in 1990. Ken was active in the Rakkasans, a veterans' group for members of the 187th Airborne. Married to Grace Engelhardt for 50 years, until he was widowed in 2010. Survivors include children Diane (Mike) Sauer of Duluth, Susan (Bob) Rego of St. Michael and David (DeAnna) LeVasseur of Watertown, S.D.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and brother Dr. Robert (Barbara) Greer of Sandy, Utah. Memorial Service Saturday, April 13 at Brenny Chapel in Staples. Visitation 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Donations preferred to The Ken & Grace LeVasseur Memorial Scholarship, administered by Staples-Motley Dollars for Scholars. Arrangements: Brenny Family Funeral Chapel. www. brenny.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now