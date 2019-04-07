|
Of Staples, Minnesota, died in hospice on March 31, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the seventh of eight children of Vina (Houle) and Thomas J. LeVasseur. Ken was awarded the Purple Heart while serving as a paratrooper in Korea. He taught science for 30 years, retiring in 1990. Ken was active in the Rakkasans, a veterans' group for members of the 187th Airborne. Married to Grace Engelhardt for 50 years, until he was widowed in 2010. Survivors include children Diane (Mike) Sauer of Duluth, Susan (Bob) Rego of St. Michael and David (DeAnna) LeVasseur of Watertown, S.D.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and brother Dr. Robert (Barbara) Greer of Sandy, Utah. Memorial Service Saturday, April 13 at Brenny Chapel in Staples. Visitation 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Donations preferred to The Ken & Grace LeVasseur Memorial Scholarship, administered by Staples-Motley Dollars for Scholars. Arrangements: Brenny Family Funeral Chapel. www. brenny.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019