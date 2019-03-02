|
Age 91 of St. Paul Kenneth J. Mauer Sr. (91 yrs.) passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019 of heart failure. Ken was born in Hankinson, ND on August 11, 1927 to John and Louise Mauer. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma and daughter, Cynthia, his siblings: Louise, John, Mildred, Henry and Lorraine. Ken is survived by his children: Kenny Jr. (Danielle), Brian, Mark (Jennifer), Tom, Robyn (Mike) Yurek, Jimbo (Lisa) and his siblings: Jake (Marlene), Maxine (Davie) Ylinen; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Raised in St. Paul, MN, Ken spent 40+ years as a respected coach and educator in the St. Paul Public School System. In retirement, Ken loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 5-8pm at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55101. Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 4 at 10:30am at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106 with visitation beginning one hour prior. The Mauer family will be hosting a celebration luncheon at Mancini's Steak House, 531 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55102, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Ken's charities; St. Jude Foundation (www.stjude.org/donate); (); and Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 2, 2019