Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 7th Street West
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Mancini's Steak House
531 7th Street West
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Kenneth J. "Ken" MAUER Sr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth J. "Ken" MAUER Sr. Obituary
Age 91 of St. Paul Kenneth J. Mauer Sr. (91 yrs.) passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019 of heart failure. Ken was born in Hankinson, ND on August 11, 1927 to John and Louise Mauer. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma and daughter, Cynthia, his siblings: Louise, John, Mildred, Henry and Lorraine. Ken is survived by his children: Kenny Jr. (Danielle), Brian, Mark (Jennifer), Tom, Robyn (Mike) Yurek, Jimbo (Lisa) and his siblings: Jake (Marlene), Maxine (Davie) Ylinen; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Raised in St. Paul, MN, Ken spent 40+ years as a respected coach and educator in the St. Paul Public School System. In retirement, Ken loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 5-8pm at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55101. Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 4 at 10:30am at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106 with visitation beginning one hour prior. The Mauer family will be hosting a celebration luncheon at Mancini's Steak House, 531 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55102, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Ken's charities; St. Jude Foundation (www.stjude.org/donate); (); and Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 2, 2019
