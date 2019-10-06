|
Age 64 of Scandia Passed away suddenly on October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leland & Jennie; sisters, Susan Kahl & Paula Webb. Survived by wife, Linda; sons, Ryan & Eric; siblings, Harold "Jake", Leland, Linda (Donnie), Daniel (Vivi); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs., Oct. 10th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Ken's life 11 AM Fri., Oct. 11th with visitation one hour prior at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N., Scandia. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019