Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail N.,
Scandia, MN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church,
20971 Olinda Trail N.,
Scandia, MN
Kenneth "Ken" JACOBS


1955 - 2019
Kenneth "Ken" JACOBS Obituary
Age 64 of Scandia Passed away suddenly on October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leland & Jennie; sisters, Susan Kahl & Paula Webb. Survived by wife, Linda; sons, Ryan & Eric; siblings, Harold "Jake", Leland, Linda (Donnie), Daniel (Vivi); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs., Oct. 10th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Ken's life 11 AM Fri., Oct. 11th with visitation one hour prior at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N., Scandia. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
