1/1
Kenneth L. ALLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74 Passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Ken was born in Newport, TN, then resided in St. Paul, MN. He was a professional over the road semi-truck driver with over 50 years of accident and ticket free driving. Preceded in death by his mother Gladys and sister Betty, in-laws George & Myrtle Weirick. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon, sons Scott (Terri) and Chad (Sarah), granddaughters Ellie and Lauren, nephew Todd (Krista) Olson and niece Kelly Olson. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved