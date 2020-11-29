Age 74 Passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Ken was born in Newport, TN, then resided in St. Paul, MN. He was a professional over the road semi-truck driver with over 50 years of accident and ticket free driving. Preceded in death by his mother Gladys and sister Betty, in-laws George & Myrtle Weirick. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon, sons Scott (Terri) and Chad (Sarah), granddaughters Ellie and Lauren, nephew Todd (Krista) Olson and niece Kelly Olson. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.